Limerick Chamber confirms appointment of new chief executive

THE Limerick Chamber has this Wednesday confirmed it has appointed well-known businesswoman, marketeer and Limerick native Deirdre Ryan as its new chief executive.

Castleconnell’s Ms Ryan will take up the role in August suceeding Dr James Ring, who is vacating the role to take up a senior role in consultancy firm Ingenium.

An honours degree graduate in business studies from UL and a holder of a post graduate diploma in digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute, Ms Ryan brings a wealth of experience to the role.

This includes as the founder and chief executive as Spark Marketing and a former executive director of aid agency Bóthar.

Chamber president Dr Mary Shire said: “Deirdre brings a breath of experience to the Chamber and we were struck by her enthusiasm for the post, her passion for Limerick but even more importantly by her vision for the Chamber and her innovative ideas.

"As founder of her own company Deirdre understands what it is like to do business in the region and the challenges and opportunities of running an SME. The Chamber has gone from strength to strength in the past number of years but we need to continue to be relevant to our members in a fast changing business environment.”

Ms Ryan said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been offered the role as chief executive of the Limerick Chamber. As a proud Limerick person, I have watched on with great pleasure as the economic revitalisation of Limerick has taken hold over recent years.”

She said her role is to carry this momentum forward, and ensure impetus is enhanced.

