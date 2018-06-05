Street Feast: Limerick’s Catherine Street set to come alive

CATHERINE Street in Limerick city is to come alive on Sunday, June 10, as Liveable Limerick hosts its annual community ‘street feast’.

People living in the city are being invited to attend the event, reconnect with their neighbours, and celebrate the vibrancy of the centre in a free family-friendly day.

Niki McMahon, Liveable Limerick said: “Street Feast is a long-established national day of neighbourhood picnics, celebrated across the country and now in its ninth year.

“We are inviting people to bring a picnic, bring their children, meet friends and make new ones."

Ailish Drake, Irish Georgian Society, added: “The idea is that people bring their own picnic and come and spend time with each other in a healthy and vibrant family friendly environment. A number of local businesses are enthusiastically supporting the event and will be helping to make it a lively and fun occasion for all who come along on the day.”

It all takes place between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, June 10.

For more information, telephone 085-1390382. All are welcome.