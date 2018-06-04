New Toronto route takes off from Shannon

There were celebrations at Shannon Airport at the weekend to mark the first direct flights to Toronto for the summer season

With four flights the new route to Pearson International Airport will be operated by Air Canda between now and October 13.

The first inbound flight from Toronto, which landed on Saturday morning, was welcomed to Shannon Airport with a water cannon salute whilst customers, guests, Air Canada employees and crew joined a number of dignitaries for a special gate celebration featuring swing and lounge music from entertainer Liam O’Brien.

“Our new non-stop service from Shannon to our Toronto hub provides both our leisure and business customers from Munster and Connaught with greater travel choice and the possibility to connect seamlessly to a range of new destinations in Canada, the US and beyond,” said Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada’s sales manager for Ireland.

Andrew Murphy, managing director of Shannon has welcomed the beginning of flights to Toronto.

“This new Air Canada Toronto service reflects the growing tourism and business links between this half of the island and, not least thanks to the fact that Toronto is a hub airport, Canada. It amounts to a significant tourism opportunity for this region, with a strong demand in Canada for the unique offering on the Wild Atlantic Way, in particular,” he said.

“It is also an excellent outbound option, with Toronto one of the leading cities for culture and urban activity in North America and only two hours from the Niagara Falls. We will be doing our best to encourage people on this side of the Atlantic to take advantage of the service and enjoy a really special part of the world,” added Mr Murphy.

Welcoming the new Air Canada service, Jackie Ellis, general relations officer at the Embassy of Canada, said: “There are strong economic and cultural ties between Ireland and Canada so this new service from Shannon to Toronto is great news for both business and leisure travellers.”