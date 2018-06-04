Former Tánaiste Mary Harney joins University of Limerick Foundation Board

THE CHANCELLOR of the University of Limerick Mary Harney has been appointed to the UL Foundation Board.

UL Foundation Chairman Loretta Brennan-Glucksman and fellow director Rose Hynes have welcomed UL Chancellor and former Tánaiste Mary Harney to the UL Foundation Board.

The international board, originally chaired by Chuck Feeney, has recruited leaders in philanthropy, business, sport and public service including Dan Tierney, Paul O’Connell, Michael Noonan and Kathleen O’Toole.

The former minister replaced former Supreme Court judge John Murray in the honorary position in January this year.

Ms Harney, who retired from politics in 2011, is now the director of a number of private companies in pharmaceutical, healthcare, technology and financial services sectors. Her tenure will run until 2022.