Picture perfect: Limerick woman brings international art conference to Adare Manor

A WEST Limerick woman is bringing the art world’s most prominent minds from around the world to Adare Manor for a conference on the art business.

Rosanne McDonnell, an academic lawyer who specialises in art business, is bringing delegates from the US, the UK, Switzerland and Europe to the Manor on June 18 for Art Business Summit, Europe’s Leading Art Business Conference and Networking Event.

The Countess of Dunraven will officially open the event and speak about the living legacy of art and antiquities.

Delegates at the conference will include Irish art collectors as well as professionals on tax, law and wealth management, who advise clients on how to invest in art.

As investors increasingly look to art instead of property, the summit will offer insights into the international art market to assist business professionals in advising their clients. According to an index tracked by Artprice.com, art has delivered average annual returns of 8.9 percent since 2000.

“Given the international nature of the market, art as an asset class is increasingly attractive to investors. And although the business of art may appear to be booming, the market can be volatile and is not without risk. Prudent collectors of art need to be equipped with the requisite knowledge to care for their collections and protect their legacy,” said Ms McDonnell.

Tickets, programme and more details can be found at www.artbusinesseurope.com.