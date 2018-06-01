Limerick gardai arrest two men in cocaine seizure

GARDAI have arrested two men following the seizure of €12,000 worth of drugs, cash and paraphernalia in Limerick city.

As part of Operation Disruption, gardai searched a house in Courtbrack Avenue, on the Dock Road, on Thursday evening.

During the search, Gardaí seized €8,000 worth of suspected cocaine, €4,000 of suspected cannabis, €1,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The suspects, aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested at the scene and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996”