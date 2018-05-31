‘Smears should not cause fear’: Limerick women use underwear to send message to HSE

A DEMONSTRATION in Limerick on Wednesday, in solidarity with the hundreds of women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, left a lasting impression in the city, with the installation of dozens of pairs of underwear across the front of the HSE building.

The Standing 4 Women protest, which kicked off at Thomas Street at around 5pm on Wednesday evening, saw hundreds of women — and men — proceed through the city carrying signs and a washing line of underwear emblazoned with slogans.

“Smears should not cause fear”, “No more cover ups”, “209… how many more?” and “Women’s health is med labs’ wealth” were some of the sentiments expressed on the briefs, which were hung across the HSE building on Catherine Street after the demonstration ended.

A large placard was also placed outside the gates of the HSE, which read:

“Transparency and accountability from the HSE. End outsourcing - don’t sell women’s healthcare to the cheapest bidder.”

The sign continued: “Mandatory open disclosure, no more cover-ups. HPV testing alongside cervical smears. Properly funded health service.”

Mary Cahillane Vallely, of Standing 4 Women Limerick, said they are demanding “a total overhaul” of the HSE “from the top-down”.

“Total accountability and transparency. No more cover ups. No more deaths. No more outsourcing or privatisation. No more outsourcing of women’s health issues to the cheapest bidder. Put health before profit. It took the bravery of Vicky Phelan who stood up to the whole establishment to expose the cover ups and the corruption in the HSE.

“We stand in solidarity with her and all,” she said.

Vicky Phelan, the Limerick woman who sued the HSE after it failed to disclose her diagnosis with cervical cancer, was unable to attend the march as she was receiving medical treatment for her terminal condition.

Vicky tweeted: “I am so sorry that I cannot attend any if the protests today. Unfortunately, like many of the women affected by the #CervicalCheckScandal I am currently in treatment. I am waiting to start my infusion here at St Vincent's Hospital. I will be with you in spirit. #Standing4Women.”

Dozens of demonstrations were held across the country at the same time on Wednesday.