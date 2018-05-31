Beauty queens: Miss Limerick 2018 set to shine at the Clayton Hotel

THIRTEEN young women will put their best foot forward this Thursday night when they take to the catwalk at the Clayton Hotel in a bid to be crowned Miss Limerick 2018.

Sponsored by the Crescent Shopping Centre, the Miss Limerick Ireland World Pageant 2018, which is in association with The Holman Lee Agency, is one of the most glitzy events on Limerick’s social calendar.

This year, 13 young women from across the city and county will attempt to take home one of the two tiaras and titles up for grabs on the night - Miss Limerick 2018 and Miss Clayton Hotel Limerick 1st Runner Up.

“The competition is a great opportunity for young ladies to expand their horizons, step out of their comfort zone and try something new. While there are only two winners on the night, I have no doubt that the experience will stand to all the young women,” said model agent, Celia Holman Lee.

The competition opens a lot of doors, according to the current Ms Limerick Racha Mennad, a third year student in HR and French at the University of Limerick.

Other sponsors of the event include the Hugh Campbell Hair Group, Catherine Hickey Make-Up, Paese Cosmetics and Forrestal Wine Merchants.

The event will start with a prosecco reception at 7pm, followed by the main event at 8pm.