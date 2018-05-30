LSAD fashion student Louise Marchard awarded LEO Limerick bursary

LIMERICK School of Art and Design, LIT, fashion student Louise Marchard has been recognised for both her fashion design and business skills, following the inaugural Unwrap festival.

The Canadian native was presented with an award by the Local Enterprise Office in Limerick in recognition of her fashion business plan, as she prepares to graduate from the prestigious art college.

In total three aspiring designers, Louise, Michelle Woong and Kristina Finlay, from LSAD’s BA Fashion Design and BA Fashion Knitwear and Textiles courses were shortlisted for the award.

Students presented their graduate design work to a panel of industry judges.

LEO Limerick sponsored the prize, which includes a bursary of €1,500, three professional mentoring sessions and free access to all LEO training courses for the remainder of 2018.

The judges commended Louise for her range of skills, including the technical expertise of her work and its commercial viability, as well as her market research.