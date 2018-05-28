Separate Limerick bids to stop Israeli settlement goods reaching shelves

TWO separate bids are being made in Limerick to stop goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements from being sold on these shores.

The Limerick Council of Trade Unions has unanimously passed a motion calling for the cessation of import and sale of goods from the Israeli-occupied areas of Palestinian territories which are disputed.

And later this Monday, Solidarity councillor Cian Prendiville will also bid to gain the support of his fellow members on the matter. ​

It comes ahead of a Seanad vote which could pave the way for new laws which could see the process outlawed.

President of the Trades Council Mike McNamara said: “The main aim of this is to help put international pressure on Israel to comply with international law.”

In internationally condemned moves, Israel currently occupies huge swathes of land considered to belong to Palestinian people.

Israeli forces, many claim, have been persecuting native Palestinians on many of these settlements.

The Trades Council’s move comes as part of a wider trade union campaign to help bring the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018 to law.

Mr McNamara added the backing of the motion “shows the commitment of the people here in Limerick that notwithstanding the fact this is an issue miles away from home, and not affecting the city specifically, that we care. It’s our small contribution to the worldwide pressure being applied to Israel.”

Speaking after the Trades Council meeting, held in the Mechanic’s Institute at Hartstonge Street, Mr McNamara said he hopes Limerick’s political community rallies behind Cllr Prendiville’s motion.

“This is a humanitarian issue and we shouldn’t be bringing party politics into it,” he outlined.

“I believe the politicians in Limerick are big-hearted when it comes to matters like this, and I would call on them to support it.”

Cllr Prendiville said: “The recent murder of innocent protestors in Palestine highlights just how brutal the Israeli occupation is.

“These settlements have been condemned by the government in the past, yet we are still allowing goods produced on these settlements to be imported,” he added.