Referendum 2018: Limerick votes by heavy majority to repeal eighth amendment
The referendum count in Limerick Racecourse this Saturday Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22
LIMERICK has voted by a significant majority to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution.
The abortion referendum has been carried in Limerick with 66.8% in favour of repeal.
In the city, the total turnout was 48,110 with 32,169 in favour of repeal and 15,941 against.
In the county it was 42,092 total turnout with 24,448 voting in favour and 17,644 against.
WATCH: .@REPEAL_LK break out in song at Limerick count 'Do you hear the women sing' #8thRef pic.twitter.com/mskImRckfK— Jess Casey (@Jess_JCasey) May 26, 2018
