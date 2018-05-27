Limerick company's vitamin donation to help the health of homeless

A CROOM-based food supplement brand has donated thousands of euro worth of multivitamins to the Peter McVerry Trust, to help with nutrition among the homeless of Limerick.

Ambermed Ltd donated around €13,000 worth of Oxylent Multivitamins to highlight that more than just housing is often needed for people living in hostels and on the streets, “such as mental health services and proper nutrition for families who may not have access to healthy meal options”.

The local business is now encouraging other companies to donate whatever they can to the Trust or similar charities.

Ambermed, which is owned by Jon and Miriam Hayes, is the sole distributor in Ireland and the UK for Nordic Naturals Omega fish oil supplements, as well as the multivitamins donated.

“The homeless crisis isn’t just a problem in Dublin, but one that is on our doorsteps across the country. Organisations such as Peter McVerry Trust are working very hard, often with little resources, to alleviate the problem,” said Jon.

“It’s clear that homelessness is a problem that is touching all strata of society.”

“Limerick has a great tradition of everyone getting stuck in to help out the wider community in times of need, and there are people in need in hostels and on the streets across the city and county,” said Jon.

The company hopes to raise awareness for the health implications that can be caused by homelessness. The supplements they donated contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids and electrolytes, to help meet the nutritional requirements of those in need.

Jon Hayes pointed out that businesses can donate more than just money, and they should look at their products and services to see what they can do to help.

“Charities can be supported in a number of ways, as we are seeing with the Simon Open Door initiative where architects donate their time for a donation to the Simon Community.

“Ambermed is encouraging other companies to look at what they can bring to the table or to get in touch directly with their local charity to see what their current needs are and how they might help,” he said.