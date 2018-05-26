Lufthansa Technik opens new aviation training centre in Shannon

LUFTHANSA Technik has opened a new aviation training campus at Shannon.

One of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance companies, it said that current and future generations of aircraft mechanics would benefit from world-class training facilities at the centre.

Lufthansa Technik said the state-of-the-art facility is unique in that it provides a combination of classroom, workshop and on-the-job training facilities.

Pat Breen, Minister for Trade, Business and Enterprise, opened the Shannon campus and congratulated the company for the contribution it has made to the region.

Pat Shine, CEO and Managing Director of Lufthansa Technik Shannon, said the opening of the campus “was in direct response to the battle for talent in Ireland and the worldwide shortage of aircraft mechanics.

“We will be training current and future generations of aircraft mechanics, so this is a very proud day for the team in Shannon.”