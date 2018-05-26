Construction of 32 new classrooms at Limerick school to be fast-tracked

THE construction of 32 new classrooms at Monaleen National School has been transferred to a local training board to allow the “vital” project to be fast-tracked.

The 32 classroom school building project at Monaleen has been transferred from the Department of Education to the locally-based Limerick and Clare Education Training Board in a bid to speed up construction on the project.

“The current situation of multiple prefabs forming part of the school is not sustainable, both for the pupils and teaching staff,” Fine Gael senator Kieran O’Donnell said.

“Getting the building of the new 32 classroom school underway as quickly as possible has always been my aim. Transferring the project to LCETB will allow the project to be progressed as quickly as possible, he added.

“I have been working hard on this vitally-needed project for Monaleen NS over a long period of time,” said the senator.

“I pursued this devolution strategy on the basis that the LCETB are locally based and bring a wealth of expertise and experience in delivering school building projects in Limerick and Clare,” he said.

“It will now be a matter for the LCETB to progress all aspects of the project, including the appointment of a design team, as quickly as possible. The next steps are for the LCETB is to now appoint a design team to design the project and to bring it on through the planning permission and tender and construction stages.” Monaleen NS, parents, the LCETB and Senator O’Donnell will continue to work together, he added.