Friday feeling in Limerick as another scorcher of a day expected

IT’S another day for the scoop of ice-cream, as Limerick expects another hot and humid day this Friday.

Limerick has experienced its warmest week so far this year, with hundreds of people seen enjoying the sunshine across the city and county.

Temperatures could reach as high as 23 degrees, with minimum temperatures hitting the 19 degree mark.

According to Met Eireann, it is expected to be dry with a few spells of sunshine developing throughout the day.

However tonight, there could be a few scattered showers moving towards the west coast with mild temperatures.

On Saturday in the Munster region, it is expected that there will be a few showers along the Atlantic coast in the morning.

However, it is predicted that it will be drier everywhere else with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine throughout the day.

“Heavy and possibly thundery showers towards nightfall however, especially through the south with spot flooding possible,” Met Eireann said.

Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 22 degrees.