Polling stations now open as Limerick votes in abortion referendum

POLLING stations have now opened across Limerick as decision day arrives on Ireland’s abortion referendum.

Dozens of polling stations opened across Limerick City and County at 7am this Friday morning, and they will remain open until 10pm.

Around 66,000 people are eligible to vote in rural Limerick, with a further 73,000 entitled to have their say in Limerick city, the areas being reflective of the Dail boundaries in the 2016 election.

Voters are being asked to decide on whether to remove the eighth amendment from the constitution.

This amendment states: “The states acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

One voter in Raheen, who attended the polling station at St Nessan’s N.S, said that there was a good turnout already at the polls given the early hour and that there was a noticeable amount of women attending the polling station.

Another early voter in Kildimo said that the polling station was quiet this morning.

Counting will begin at 9am on Saturday, May 26, with a final result expected by afternoon.

The votes cast in the two constituencies will be counted separately and the local results will only be announced once they have been sent to the national returning officer.

