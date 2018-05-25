Limerick school cricketers look to crease opposition in Munster championship

CBS SEXTON Street is hoping to make it across the line after the school’s cricket team became the first from a DEIS school in Munster to make it to the final of a competitive cricket tournament.

Cricket is a relatively new sport to the school, with the cricket club forming two years ago, according to teacher Lloyd Woulfe who manages the team.

“What happened was we had a large population of students into the school whose main sport would have been cricket,” Mr Woulfe said.

“There would have been a lot of Afghani students who liked to play cricket who came into the school a couple of years ago.”

“We were trying to involve them in the school community, trying to get them to develop relationships with each other and with the students who were already here.”

“We got a guy from Cricket Ireland called Jim Doran to come into the school to give us a couple of lessons.”

“There was then an interest in developing a cricket club so I took on the mantle.”

The cricket club meets every Wednesday to train, Mr Woulfe added.

“We’ve been training now for two years and entered their first competitive tournament this year, the Munster Senior T20.”

“From what I’ve been told, we’re the first Deis school in Munster history to play a competitive game of cricket, never mind get to the final.”

“We’re definitely the first to get to the final.”

The team’s success has led to an increase interest in the sport among other students, he added.

“When we started we were getting average numbers but now with the success of the team there’s definitely been an increase.

“Before we mightn’t have had that many Irish students interested but now there’s a lot more of them who want to get into it in the next season.”

This Wednesday, May 23, CBS Sexton Street take on Cork secondary school Bandon Grammar in the Munster Senior T20 finals in Cork.

The team is looking forward to the match, Mr Woulfe added.