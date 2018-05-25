‘Appalled’ Limerick family says MRI waiting list at UHL ‘is killing people’

THE FAMILY of the pensioner who shot himself at University Hospital Limerick have said that the hospital’s waiting list for MRI scans is “killing people”.

This comes as new figures reveal that more than 800 patients were waiting for the crucial scan at the end of April.

There is just one MRI scanner for public patients in the Mid-West, and it is located at UHL. It only operates Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm.

A hospital spokesperson said that, though no service is available on weekends, “if it is necessary to transfer the patient to another centre, this is arranged promptly”.

However, an inquest earlier this month heard that Jack Liston, a 67-year-old pensioner, “deteriorated rapidly” while waiting for an MRI scan after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Jack died by suicide after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest at the UHL chapel on January 18, 2017.

His partner of 11 years, Mary Manton, of Cratloe, told the inquest that he shot himself because he “wanted to make a point to the HSE: ‘You did this to me’”.

Figures received by Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins, through a parliamentary question, show that a total of 847 patients were waiting for an MRI scan by April 30.

The figures show that 629 patients were waiting for up to six months, while 182 were waiting between six months and a year. A total of 36 people were waiting for more than a year for a scan.

In a statement to the Limerick Leader, the family of Jack Liston said they were “deeply appalled” at the lack of use of the MRI scanner at the Dooradoyle hospital.

“A waiting list of over 800 patients as of 30th April 2018 with 36 people waiting between 12 to 18 months is wholly unacceptable and inexcusable. For patients with a cancer diagnosis this scan is of paramount importance to their overall treatment plan and their chances of living.

“Medical health is not a nine-to-five office hours industry and this machine should be running throughout the day and night, alongside the rest of the hardworking staff of the HSE.”

The family added: “This will, without a doubt, save lives and lead to better patient outcomes. Our father had this nine-to-five office hours mentality inflicted on him and others should not be made to suffer the same fate and die unnecessarily. Emergency funding action for UHL must now be taken by Government and the HSE, it can no longer be ignored as simply put this is killing people.”

Deputy Collins said that the delay in patients, especially cancer patients, receiving an MRI is “totally unacceptable”.

“It is putting a major strain on them through additional anxiety and stress, and worst of all, it’s delaying possible treatments and interventions that may save or extend a life.

“MRIs are crucial and necessary diagnostic tests; they aren’t optional, and patients should be getting them in a timely manner if their doctor deems it necessary,” he told the Leader.

He added that extra resources are needed to end the backlog of patients waiting for these scans. “It’s not fair, and it’s most definitely not good medical practice.”

The Leader asked the UL Hospitals Group if it was looking to secure a second MRI scanner, if it was going to extend its services, and to explain the waiting times for those waiting for more than a year.

However, a comment was not received at the time of going to print.