New figures show over 40 families in emergency accommodation in Limerick city

THE total number of families in receipt of emergency accommodation in Limerick’s metropolitan district is now 44, new figures have revealed.

The total number of individuals in this number of 148 people.

It followed similar questions to this month’s metropolitan district meeting from Sinn Fein councillors Séighin Ó Ceallaigh and John Costelloe, who is a member of the housing committee.

Dave Hennessy, acting senior executive officer in community support services, added: “The number of approved applicants for all categories on the Housing Waiting List in the metropolitan area of Limerick for the same period of 2,640.

"This figure excludes Housing Assistance Payments, Rental Accommodation Scheme and local authority tenant transfers.”