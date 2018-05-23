Gardai investigating double-vehicle collision in County Limerick
GARDAI are investigating a double-vehicle collision in County Limerick this Wednesday evening.
At 5.10pm, gardai were alerted to the scene of the collision on the N20 near the Croom Bypass.
Limerick Fire Service dispatched two units from its Rathkeale base to the scene. It is understood that no ambulance was required.
#LIMERICK Collision on the N20. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 23, 2018
It is not known how many people were involved in the collision.
According to AA Roadwatch, the crash has been moved to the side of the N20 at Anhid Cross just south of Croom.
“Traffic is slow both ways, especially southbound.”
