Temporary bathing ban put in place at Clare beach due to elevated e-coli levels

TEMPORARY bathing restrictions have been put in place at a County Clare beach after elevated levels of bacteria (e-coli) were found in the water following heavy rainfall.

Clare County Council, on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE), has announced that due to elevated levels of bacteria (e-coli) in the bathing water arising from heavy rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning, swimming is prohibited at Whitestrand Doonbeg.

Public bathing notices indicating that swimming is prohibited are being put in place.

Clare County Council is carrying out an investigation into the cause of the pollution, according to a spokesperson.

“Clare County Council is hopeful that the restrictions could be lifted for the weekend pending that water test results from today and tomorrow are deemed by the HSE to be within bathing water quality limits,” said the spoksperson.

None of Clare’s other designated bathing waters are affected, the authority stressed.