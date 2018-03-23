Thousands to take part in Limerick's Darkness into Light walk

THOUSANDS of people will take part in a unique fundraiser in the early hours of May 12 next.

The countdown to the ninth annual Pieta House Darkness into Light walk began in earnest at the Clayton Hotel on Thursday night.

The suicide prevention charity’s main fundraiser of the year, Darkness into Light will see walkers clad in yellow t-shirts gather at Thomond Park at 4.15am on Saturday, May 12.

Symbolically, they will walk from the darkness of light into the light of day.

As well as in the city, three other fundrasing walks will take place across the county: in Kilmallock, Murroe and Newcastle West.

The new Pieta House chief executive Brian Higgins joined Mayor Stephen Keary and members of Limerick’s Darkness into Light fundraising committee to launch the walk here.

Mr Higgins – who recently succeeded charity founder Joan Freeman in the role – said Pieta House is building a movement against suicide, and said the charity now has to move “upstream” to also tackle “suicidal ideation”.

Limerick man Kieran O’Brien, Pieta House’s national fundraising co-ordinator, said: “When you look around Limerick at 4.15am on May 12 and take in the view of stunning yellow, you will realise this is not just a fundraising event. It’s a movement againat suicide, a movement we should all be massively proud of. It’s a sure sign that the tides are turning on stigma and shame and slowly each one of us are bringing hope home.”

For more information on taking part in Pieta House’s Darkness into Light walk, contact the charity’s centre in Mungret at 061-484444.

For more, see Monday’s Limerick Leader.