New chairman bids to hike anti-suicide riverside patrols in Limerick

THE new chairman of Limerick Suicide Watch, Colm O’Byrne, believes they can increase their riverside patrols to seven nights a week.

Originally from Southville Gardens, Colm takes over from Ger McNamara, who has led the charity for the last two years.​

Limerick Suicide Watch provides help to people in distress along the banks of the Shannon.​

Two groups of three people, and two bike-riders go out on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights.

The group currently has 60 members, but Colm expects to ramp this up to 80 in the coming months.

“The goal ​is to keep going the way we are going. We want to have volunteers out every night of the week, have everyone kitted out, and ensure everyone is home in bed safely at the end of each night. It's a long term ambition, but we have ten new members coming on board soon, and ten more to follow. this will bring us towards 80,” he explained.

Colm has been with Limerick Suicide Watch for the last two-and-a-half years.

If you have been affected by the proceeding story, contact any of the following organisations: Aware (1800 80 48 48), The Samaritans (116 123) or Pieta House (1800 247 247).