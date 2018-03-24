Limerick students qualify for Junk Kouture finals at Dublin's 3Arena

FOUR original creations designed by Limerick students have made it through to the national finals of this year’s Junk Kouture competition taking place at the 3Arena in Dublin in April.

Now in its eight year, Ireland’s leading fashion and art competition for secondary schools challenges students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk.

The students have created their original couture outfits using materials like parts of an old wardrobe, drinking straws, antlers from Curraghchase, egg cartons, bed sheets and contact lenses.

Pupils Lily O'Brien and Rachel O'Brien from Coláiste Ióasef in Kilmallock will proceed to the national finals with their design Stralusion, in which hundreds of recycled straws were ironed and fused together in order to create a new material for their design.

Sixth-year student Emily Noonan from John The Baptist Community School in Hospital also will display her design Intrepid in this year’s Junk Kouture national final.

Inspired by rebelling against the pressure society sometimes puts on people to keep their passions and creativity caged in, Emily used parts of an old wardrobe as well as straws and egg cartons to create her gown.

Students from Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick City will also exhibit two designs in the finals of the competition.

Gala Simic Kokot, Leah Cusack and Gemma Kiely will model their design Insight, created from contact lense waste donated by Vistakon.

Wild-cards Megan O'Mahoney, Emily Griffin and Rebecca Keane will also bring their Munster-inspired design Stand Up and Fight to the 3Areana.

The students were surprised by Junk Kouture Ambassador James Patrice and Bank of Ireland representative Rose Noonan at their school with the news the team had received the Wild Card and qualified for the finals.

Online voting for the competition begins on April 2 and runs until April 6. Votes can be cast on the Junk Kouture website: junkkouture.com