Cleaning up: Narrative 4 is Limerick City Tidy Towns champ

A LIMERICK city centre non-profit company which uses storytelling to promote social change, has won the annual Limerick City Tidy Towns award.

Narrative Four, based at 58 O’Connell Street, won the title at a special ceremony held this Thursday evening in the Hunt Museum.

The business won the title following a vote by the general public.

For the last three years, members of the tidy towns committee have awarded a monthly prize to a business owner who have kept their premises in a particularly clean state.

At the end of each year, a public vote is held to decide an annual winner.

And, appropriately in year four, it is Narrative Four’s turn to pick up the award.

Runner-up was O’Connell’s Butchers in Little Ellen Street, and in third position came Nelly’s Corner at Nicholas Street.

New​castle West man James Lawlor, who runs the company, which opened locally in September 2016, is delighted with the prize.

He said: “It's fantastic to be recognised by Limerick Tidy Towns. It’s such a great organisation to get recognition from, to get people invested in their community.

“We are a new organisation, and to be welcomed in by people who are doing good work is really important.”

Narrative Four initially came to Limerick during the its year as Ireland’s City of Culture​ in 2014.

“It’s a real legacy of City of Culture. It's gone on to provide employment and a cultural space.

“It shows City of Culture keeps on giving and giving and giving and giving,” James concluded.

Many people were present at the awards – which were postponed from the start of March following Storm Emma.

These included previous years winners C O’Neill’s fruit and veg shop in William Street.

Last year’s winners was Mother Macs pub in High Street.