Daffodil Day: Limerick urged to support Irish Cancer Society

In Limerick each year, some 1,364 people receive a cancer diagnosis, according to figures from the Irish Cancer Society.

Daffodil Day, taking place this Friday, March 23, has become a crucial annual fundraiser in the charity’s fight against cancer.

Last year terminally ill cancer patients in Limerick received 409 nights of care thanks to the Irish Cancer Society, allowing them to remain at home during their final days.

A further 238 journeys were facilitated for 44 patients from Limerick who used the Volunteer Driver Service to get to their chemotherapy appointments.

In order to provide these services, the Irish Cancer Society needs to raise more than €4m nationally on Daffodil Day this year.

Support for cancer patients is vital according to Maura O’ Flaherty of the charity who is urging Limerick locals to show their support.

“People of Limerick have been instrumental in raising funds to help people affected by cancer, and we hope to see another show of support on March 23 this year.

“As cancer incidence increases, your support is needed more than ever before to ensure no one in our community faces cancer alone.”

“Volunteer to sell daffodils, or simply buy a daffodil on March 23, and make a difference to the lives of cancer patients and their families,” Maura said.

Daffodil Day is run in partnership between Boots Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society.

Since the partnership began, Boots Ireland has trained 129 pharmacists so that patients, families and carers can call into a Boots store and speak privately about a range of issues relating to cancer.

To get involved in Daffodil Day locally contact Maura O’Flaherty in Limerick city on 0863438900 or Lorraine Toner community Fundraiser on 0877936499.