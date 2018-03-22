Funeral takes place of Limerick murder victim Jamie Higgins

THE devastated girlfriend of Limerick murder victim Jamie Higgins has spoken for the first time as the 23-year-old was laid to rest this Thursday.

Speaking at his funeral Mass in Raheen Church Jade, the mother to the pair's one-year-old son Jayden, said: "You gave me the best gift I could have. Jay will always carry a part of you on earth. We have shared so many memories that we will carry for ever. I hope you have found peace."

There was a large attendance at the funeral Mass of the father-of-one from Mungret (pictured), who was stabbed to death during an altercation at Shannon Knights nightclub in the early hours of last Sunday.

With the investigation into his murder ongoing, Canon John O'Shea called for people to "be gentle" to one another.

"Jamie went out on Saturday evening to enjoy himself. Little did he think what the outcome would be. No young person, no person deserves that outcome. Something which has brought such pain and grief to his parents, family and partner. Pain and grief they'll have to cope with in the days ahead," he said.

The local parish priest added: "Human life is sacred. No-one deserves to die like Jamie did. Jamie was annointed at his baptism. Jamie was annointed and sealed at his confirmation with the gift of God's holy spirit. Too many people today do not respect human life, and do not reverence it in the way it should.

"Society has become coarse and uncivilised, hence the result, life appears to be cheap, and tragedies like Jamie's happen," he added.

At the start of the Mass, members of Jamie's family brought gifts to the altar to show the kind of person he was.

Soccer jerseys from Pike Rovers, for whom he played, as well as Chelsea FC were presented, while aftershave and gel to reflect his style were also presented.

And a picture of his family were also brought up.

Prayers during the funeral came from his friends Dillon, John, Cian, James and Geoffrey.

The offertory, meanwhile, was brought up by his brothers Calvin and Scott, who was supported by classmates from Colaiste Chiarain in Croom.

Jamie is survived by parents Sharon and Liam, sister Leanne, brothers Calvin and Scott, his partner Jade, and one-year-old son Jay.

He was laid to rest at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Gardai in Shannon are continuing to seek witnesses to the incident last weekend. They can be contacted at 061-365900.