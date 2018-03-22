Limerick's leading restaurants, chefs and pubs honored at industry awards

LIMERICK’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs have been honoured at the Munster regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Over 500 people attended the Munster Regional Final in the Radisson Blu, Little Island, Cork on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.

91 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Munster’s six counties, with Tom Flavin of the Limerick Strand Hotel scooping best chef in the Limerick awards section, while the The River Restaurant at the Strand also won Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant.

1826 Adare won two awards for Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Best Restaurant.

Other winners included Flannerys Bar, which won Pub of the Year and the Curragower Pub, which won Best Gastro Pub and the Cornstore, which won Best 'Free From'.

The Buttery won Best Casual Dining, Kyoto won Best Kids Size Me, La Cucina Centro won Best World Cuisine, John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge won Best Restaurant Manager, while the Mustard Seed also won Best Customer Service, House Limerick won Best Wine Experience, Jack Mondays Coffee House won Best Café, while The Silver Room won Best Newcomer.

The winners will now go towards the national finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards and Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide.

“Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food,” he added.