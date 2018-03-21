Lace up: Limerick fun run in aid of group helping cancer sufferers

WITH EASTER around the corner and all the calories that come with it a charity walk or run in Limerick on Sunday will allow one and all to get one step ahead.

It is in aid of the Monaleen Cancer Support Group who have been quietly making the lives of those battling cancer that little bit easier.

Founded in 2009, they offer financial support, help with cleaning homes, providing home-cooked dinners for families, while men or women are undergoing treatment. Volunteers cut lawns, iron clothes, do the grocery shopping or any other household chores to help to alleviate some of the pressure that families go through while trying to come to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

One of their main fundraising activities is an annual 5km / 10km fun run and a 10km walk. This year’s event takes place on this Sunday, March 25. It starts and finishes at Monaleen GAA Club. Registration is from the clubhouse beginning at 11am or it can be done online. The 5km / 10km run starts at 2pm with the 10km walk commencing at 2.15pm. All age groups are welcome.

Pat Keating, chairman of Monaleen Cancer Support Group, said their aim is to help friends and neighbours, who have been affected by cancer, in some small way.

“Cancer doesn’t affect one person, it affects a large group of family and friends,” said Pat. He and a group of locals in Monaleen joined together to form the group in 2009.

“We started it because three close friends, all aged in their early fifties, passed way within weeks of each other. We decided to get something going because we all thought straight away there was a need for something. It started by giving people help in a practical way and it evolved into the walk, getting funds and helping out in a financial way,” said Pat.

“We’ve had huge crowds – from 600 to 800 – take part in the run and walk. We have about 10 on the committee and the whole community comes in behind us on the day of the run with lots of helpers,” said Pat, who stressed that the work they do is completely confidential.

He wishes to thank Monaleen GAA Club for all their support including a fundraising road hurling event on St Stephen’s Day and the use of their facilities.

The group also hold a number of talks throughout the year on cancer awareness. They are made up of cancer survivors and local volunteers who want to help and support individuals and families in Monaleen Parish whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

If anybody reading this has been recently diagnosed with cancer or if you know of any individual or family in Monaleen parish that could be assisted by the group, please private message them on their Facebook page or call 085 754 4427.

For more information on the Monaleen Cancer Support Group, Sunday’s run and how to register online log onto the group's Facebook page.