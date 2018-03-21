‘Troy Talks’: Young filmmakers in Limerick meet with Nightflyers director

A BATCH of up and coming filmmakers in Limerick got the opportunity of a lifetime recently to meet with one of the directors of Nightflyers, currently shooting at Troy Studios in the city.

The talk, which took place in Engine Limerick, saw Mike Cahill, a director on the upcoming TV series, speak to young filmmakers from the Limerick region, including ten finalists in Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2018 in the Fresh Film Festival.

The talk took place as part of Troy Studios initiative entitled ‘Troy Talks’.

Young filmmaker Turlough Ó Cinnéide, aged 18, who was attending the event said: “It’s amazing that Mike Cahill wants to meet young filmmakers based in Limerick or around Limerick to see what stage they’re at and where they’re future is going.”

Luke Culhane, aged 15, added: “I learned so much at this event. It was like my first taste of real film school. It has clarified for me what I want to do with the rest of my life."

The Netflix-bound show is filming at Troy Studios.

SYFY ordered a series for Nightflyers before the pilot had even been shot. The show, which is based on the Game of Thrones author George RR Martin's novella and the 1987 film of the same name, will star Gretchen Mol of Boardwalk Empire fame, while a star studded team that have worked The Blacklist, Suits and Orange is the New Black are involved in its production.

A large number of people are being employed on the production, which is due to run until August and is thought to be the biggest ever done in the Republic.

Limerick’s Fresh Film Festival is taking place across Limerick this week until March 25.

The festival will include feature screenings and film workshops, as well as the finals of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2018 this Wednesday at the Odeon.

Animation workshops, film production workshops and screenings will all take place.

See freshfilmfestival.net.