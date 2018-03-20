WATCH: Limerick School of Music perform stirring orchestral tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

AN orchestra at Limerick School of Music has performed a stirring version of The Cranberries' Zombie in a tribute to Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly in January.

The "special tribute to Dolores O'Riordan" was an arrangement by Anna Jane Ryan and performed by Limerick School of Music's senior orchestra at the concert in St Mary's on Sunday night.

In a post on Facebook, the Mulgrave Street based school said: "Fireworks rounded off a great concert at St Mary's Cathedral given by our LSOM senior orchestra last night with our special guests La Cañada High School Orchestra from Los Angeles.

"We had a full house and a great evening of music from both groups! Best of luck to conductor Anna Jane Ryan and LSOM orchestra as they get ready for the trip to Chester next weekend!"