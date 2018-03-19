WATCH: Thousands line the Limerick riverfront for fireworks extravaganza
Limerick marked the end of St Patrick's Festival with a massive fireworks display PICTURE: BRIAN ARTHUR/VIA LIMERICK COUNCIL TWITTER
THOUSANDS of people lined up along the riverfront this Sunday night for the fireworks grand finale, with a special tribute to the late rockstar Dolores O’Riordan to mark the end of the St Patrick’s Festival in Limerick.
It's all happening in limerick tonight #fireworks #LimerickStPatsFestival pic.twitter.com/hL1XajHzjJ— Jehr (@redskittle113) March 18, 2018
Fireworks in the city— Kieran Simmonds (@SimmerickFC) March 18, 2018
(seen&heard all the way in Mayorstone)#LimerickCity #Limerick #WildAtlanticWay pic.twitter.com/Ulzm6hamM1
Omg hands down the best fireworks display I have ever seen #LimerickStPatsFestival #HappySaintPatricksDay #Limerick pic.twitter.com/SSLUHydVnu— Aoibheann O Sullivan (@Aoibheann_os) March 18, 2018
What a spectacular end to #LimerickStPatsFestival 2018 pic.twitter.com/dUR78PLZvI— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 18, 2018
To kick off the show, there were dramatic illuminations projected against the walls of King John’s Castle as spectators watched from their vantage points at Thomond Bridge, Sarsfield Bridge, Clancy Strand and O’Callaghan Strand.
Then the first flare of fireworks rocketed into the sky in a fast trajectory, before a kaleidoscopic explosion prompted cheers from the audience.
Fireworks in Limerick Pic brendan gleeson pic.twitter.com/PyFfL47sJH— BRENDAN GLEESON (@brendangleeso11) March 18, 2018
Very impressive St Patrick’s weekend projection / firework show last night over @KingJohnsCastle . Well done @LimerickArts and @LSADatLIT and all involved . #Limerick #LimerickStPatsFestival pic.twitter.com/vuWcDelbkN— James Lawlor (@James_Lawlor1) March 19, 2018
To mark the end of the show, The Cranberries' Zombie was blasted out, as a tribute to the late Dolores O'Riordan who died suddenly on January 15.
The fireworks display, which cost in the region of €40,000, was scheduled for the weekend after flood risks on New Year’s Eve forced Limerick City and County Council to postpone the show.
This is my favourite picture I took tonight of #LimerickStPatsFestival fireworks. #Limerick truly looked incredible. What a setting to such a fantastic display. Well done @LimerickCouncil #limerickandproud pic.twitter.com/PKYlkW8LbK— Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) March 18, 2018
What an amazing fireworks display tonight by Limerick City & County council @LimerickCouncil pic.twitter.com/KHBhtYm9vE— Aidan Ryan (@aidanpryan) March 19, 2018
And it appeared the wait was worth its while, as social media was certainly on fire during the showcase.
#Limerick does fab fireworks, among others. Loved the animated @KingJohnsCastle and the beatiful tribute to Dolores. Thank you @LimerickCouncil. #LimerickStPatsFestival #lovelimerick pic.twitter.com/KzYm28JPJ4— Marketa D. (@MarketaDee) March 19, 2018
Lovely tribute to Dolores O’Riordan at the fireworks in Limerick tonight- thank you @LimerickCouncil for a great event ☘️ pic.twitter.com/j29QrAtyI9— Orla (@banks_orla) March 18, 2018
