Tributes paid to 'lovely' Jamie killed in Clare nightclub stabbing incident

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Limerick man who was killed in a stabbing incident in a nightclub in Shannon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old, named locally as Jamie Higgins from Dooradoyle, was fatally stabbed in an “altercation” at the Shannon Knights nightclub at around 2am.

Jamie was pronounced dead shortly after being brought to University Hospital Limerick, while another 22-year-old man was brought to UHL but his injuries are understood to be not life-threatening.

Gardai confirmed at around 10pm on Sunday that a post-mortem had been completed, and that the 19-year-old man, also from Limerick, remains in custody at Shannon garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Jamie, who celebrated his 23rd birthday last month, attended Crescent College Comprehensive and was known to be heavily-involved in sport, including rugby and soccer.

It is understood he was a skilled soccer player with Pike Rovers for a number of years.

One friend, who did not wish to be named, told the Limerick Leader described him as “a really nice young man. Nobody had nothing bad to say about him. He was one of those lads who got along with everyone”.

A number of people have posted to social media to pay tribute to the young man.

One person wrote on Facebook: “This world is just getting too cruel the memories will never be forgotten.”

Another friend wrote: “Rest in peace Jamie you were one of the nicest people I came across, it's a shame you were taken too soon.”

One person described him as being "one of a kind".

According to media reports, CCTV footage of the nightclub is being examined as part of garda investigations.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.

In a statement to the media on Sunday morning, An Garda Siochana said: “The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

“Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information and in particular would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night the 17th/18th of March to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”