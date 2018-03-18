WATCH: Snow return for Limerick as sporting fixtures are hit by weather

A tweet from Limerick Council showing snow accumulating on the instruments of bands marching in this Sunday's parade

SNOW has made a return to Limerick this Sunday, forcing the cancellation of a number of high profile sporting fixtures, while a call has gone out to look out for vulnerable people.

There has been significant snowfall around the city and outskirts this Sunday, with levels starting to accumulate in the last hour. In the county, while roads are slippy, it is reported as being more sleet like in certain areas.

While the 48th annual Limerick International Band Championship is continuing in the city, the league hurling fixture between Limerick and Clare at the Gaelic Grounds has been postponed until Monday and racing at Limerick has also been called off.

HSE Mid-West chief Bernard Gloster has tweeted: "This current cold snap look out for vulnerable people and heed the message below. Important we #opentherightdoor."

Gardai are warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths and are asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in effect until 9am on Monday morning.