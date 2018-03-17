Woman's body recovered from river near County Limerick village

EMERGENCY services have recovered the body of a woman in a river in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

Limerick Marine Search and River Rescue Service and members of An Garda Siochana stationed at Bruff responded to reports of a female possibly entering the River Maigue, outside Bruree village.

In a Facebook post this Saturday, LMSRRS stated: “Our crews were today tasked by Bruff Garda station as reports of a female possibly entering the river Maigue just outside Bruree village, The female was located by two local men who brought us to the location 3kms downstream of the point of entry.”

“Our Crews removed the females remains and handed her over to the local undertakers. May she rest in peace.”

The age of the female is not yet known at this time.

- If you have been affected by the proceeding story, contact any of the following organisations: Aware (1800 80 48 48), The Samaritans (116 123) or Pieta House (1800 247 247).