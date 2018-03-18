Limerick's Thomond Park hosts abseiling event for Adapt

DUBLIN’S Aviva wasn’t the only rugby stadium to see some top tier action earlier this month when some brave charity supporters raised the roof at Thomond Park.

As Ireland’s national team beat Scotland in the Six Nations, to claim the title 40 local daredevils abseiled 120 feet down the side of Munster’s home ground, in aid of a good cause.

The special charity abseil was organised to raise funds for Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, which provides supports to survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

Thanks to @Limerick_Leader for all their support of our Abseil for ADAPT at @thomondstadium on Saturday, pick up a copy of this week's paper for photos from the event! @nevsail @LimerickRoseCen pic.twitter.com/VVVggcxQ8M March 15, 2018

Participants included Kayleigh Maher – in her last engagement as 2017 Limerick Rose – and members of Limerick FC’s management team.

Adapt services include emergency refuge accommodation, outreach services, a 24-hour helpline, and supports for children who have lived with domestic abuse.

“We would like to say a sincere thank you to all our abseilers for their support of Adapt, and their bravery,” said Lorraine Gallagher.

“A special word of thanks to Nevsail Watersports and Limerick Adventures, who facilitated the abseil and calmed any last minute nerves!”

The abseil for Adapt has raised over €9,000 to date for the charity. To learn more or donate, see www.adaptservices.ie.