Limerick trucking firm fined for two offences

A LOCAL trucking company has been handed down two fines for separate regulatory breaches, at Newcastle West court.

Barna Transport, which is based in Old Barna, Newcastle West, faced one charge relating to the tachograph on a vehicle, and another about an unlicenced vehicle.

Last October 4, an inspector discovered that a tachograph device on one of the trucks had not been serviced.

The device was tracking the truck, the court heard, but the head of the tachograph had not been calibrated properly.

The transport company was represented in court by solicitor Rossa McMahon.

The court heard that the company had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2013.

Judge Mary Larkin fined the company €500, and ordered them to pay costs of €750 to the Road Safety Authority.

The second offence related to a vehicle which was not on the company licence, and which was stopped on a public road on March 22, 2017.

Mr McMahon said that the vehicle in question was usually kept at Foynes Port off the public road, to bring cargo from A to B on the docks.

On the day it was detected on a public road, another one of the company’s trucks had broken down on the way to Limerick. The unlicensed vehicle “was pressed into action” due to the unfortunate break-down, the court heard.

The incident did not pose a threat to public safety, said Mr McMahon, who argued that it was a minor regulatory issue.

Judge Mary Larkin fined the company €250, and ordered them to pay costs of another €750 to the Road Safety Authority.