Funds appeal for Limerick man who had stroke in Turkey

THE SISTER of a Limerick man, who suffered a life changing stroke in Turkey, has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to bring him home.

Elaine McCarthy said her brother Liam, aged 52, fell ill on February 28.

“He was taken to Isparta University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition on a life support machine. He has never regained consciousness and has no movement,” said Elaine.

To date over €13,000 of their €30,000 has been raised. On Wednesday evening, Elaine issued an update.

“Thanks for all your generous donations and messages of support. We met with Liam’s neurologist and anesthesiologist today. They told us that Liam is suffering from basial artery disease and unfortunately the prognosis is not good. We are now looking into bringing him home when it is safe to do so. Please keep liking and sharing,” she said.

The first week of Liam’s medical treatment cost the family €2000. Liam’s sisters Elaine and Dee have flown to Turkey to be with him.

They are raising funds for Liam’s medical care and hopefully to get him home to Ireland when he is well enough to travel.

Log onto https://www.gofundme.com/bring-liam-back if you would like to donate.