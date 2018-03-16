New €35m office development planned for Limerick

AN Irish-Singaporean commercial property vehicle is reportedly planning to invest €35m on a new office development which could result in the creation of to up to 400 jobs in Limerick.

According to the Irish Times, Fine Grain Property is planning a new four-storey development at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

The Limerick Leader understands a formal planning application will be lodged with Limerick City and County Council in the near future.

If the project is approved, construction will take around 12 months to complete.

The firm says it is open to the idea of tailoring the building for the specific needs of a tenant if required.

Fine Grain haas already bought three adjacent buildings in the National Technology Park, currently occupied by Cook Medical, clinical research group Icon, and E-Net, which is the only bidder for the national broadband plan.