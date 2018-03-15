Narrative Four wins Limerick City Tidy Towns contest
Narrative Four opened in O'Connell Street last summer
A CITY centre non-profit company which uses storytelling to promote social change, has won the annual Limerick City Tidy Towns award.
Narrative Four, based at 58 O’Connell Street, won the title at a special ceremony held this Thursday evening in the Hunt Museum.
The business won the title following a vote by the general public.
For the last three years, members of the tidy towns committee have awarded a monthly prize to a business owner who has kept their premises in a particularly clean state.
At the end of each year, a public vote is held to decide an annual winner.
And, appropriately in year four, it is Narrative Four’s turn to pick up the award.
Runner-up is O’Connell’s Butchers in Little Ellen Street, and in third position came Nelly’s Corner at Nicholas Street.
For more pictures, and reaction, see the Leader, out Wednesday.
