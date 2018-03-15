Four homes broken into in County Limerick village overnight

BRUFF gardai are investigating a series of burglaries in Doon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood four houses were broken into and gardai are searching for the culprit this Thursday morning.

A text from Doon Community Alert read: "Male going around with grey hoodie broke into several houses in the Doon area this morning. Last seen in upper Cooga. Check on neighbours to see if they are OK, especially those on their own. Contact Bruff garda station if you see him. Do not approach, could be dangerous."

Contact Bruff gardai on 061 382940.