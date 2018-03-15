Limerick school receives an early Easter surprise

STUDENTS at one Limerick school received an early Easter surprise when a number of chicks cracked through the shells of their eggs this week.

The girls of Mary Queen of Ireland National School in Caherdavin have been very busy for the past two weeks in preparation for the new arrivals.

As part of the Hatch 4 Schools programme children were afforded the opportunity to interact, care for and learn about chickens and their life cycle, from incubation, hatching and finally growth.