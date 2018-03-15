Regeneron’s expansion plans for Limerick could face An Bord Pleanala appeal delay
Regeneron in Raheen: secured planning permission from local planners for a manufacturing extension
BIOPHARMACEUTICAL firm Regeneron’s expansion plans for Raheen in Limerick could be delayed with An Bord Pleanala deciding on a potential appeal.
The firm, which employs 600 people at the former Dell factory in the Raheen Industrial Estate, secured planning permission from local planners for a manufacturing extension.
The €84.9m investment will lead to 300 jobs, as well as 250 in the construction phase.
The plans, which will bring Regeneron’s headcount to 850 workers, will see a multi-purpose manufacturing area, a plant room, as well as two 20 metre high boiler stacks.
Car parking space will be provided for 150 more cars on site.
But one objector has applied for leave to An Bord Pleanala to appeal the planning authority for the new bulk biologics facility.
The board is expected to make a ruling in whether the appeal can go ahead, and if it finds in the objector’s favour, an appeal could delay the proposal by a further four to six months.
Regeneron, which exists to develop develop drugs for people with serious medical complaints has invested €636m since opening in Limerick back in 2014.
The new jobs will be high-end specialist positions in manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance/control/validation and various support functions. Its local facility is the largest scale bulk biologics production facility in Ireland and one of the largest in the world.
