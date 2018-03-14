ESB warn Limerick Na Piarsaigh fans over tying flags to electricity poles

THE ESB has urged Na Piarsaigh fans not to put themselves or others at risk of electrocution by attaching bunting or flags to electricity poles or equipment.

Sky blue flags are flying proudly all over Caherdavin as the northside club prepares to travel to Croke Park for their All-Ireland final against Cuala, throw in 3.45pm on Saturday.

The electricity board’s public safety manager Arthur Byrne said: "Na Piarsaigh is right to proudly celebrate this fantastic achievement of reaching the All Ireland Club Championship finals and display the club colours throughout the city but we ask that flags and bunting should never be attached to electricity poles. It will put you and your neighbours in danger.”

The ESB added that electricity poles and pylons carry live conductors which are positioned overhead to be out of harm’s way. It is important to keep well away as coming close puts you at serious risk of injury. As well as the risk to the people attaching the flags, others are also put at risk when bunting and flags unravel.

If you see bunting or flags attached to electricity poles, contact ESB Networks on 1850 372 999.