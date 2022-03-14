Covid-19 daily national figures released

Face masks
THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,100 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Sunday 13 March, 7,271* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 12 March, the HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 6,853* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 13 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,475 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 5,791* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,042 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU.
Public health advice remains in place as the virus is still in the community, the following advice is advised:
Isolate if you are symptomatic (even if you are fully vaccinated and boosted) or if you are diagnosed with Covid-19
Complete your primary and booster programme of vaccination
Continue to manage risk for yourself and others who are more vulnerable. You can do this by wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds as well as maintaining basic hand and respiratory hygiene
The kitchen is exceptionally bright with vaulted ceiling and a picture window framing an attractive outlook over the landscaped south-facing garden
Peter Real scholarship programme recipients, right to left, Timothy Vaughan, Audrey Norman, Claire Keane, Eileen Libens and Emma Lawler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.