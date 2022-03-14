Covid-19 daily national figures released

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,100 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Sunday 13 March, 7,271* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday 12 March, the HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 6,853* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 13 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,475 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 5,791* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 1,042 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU.

Public health advice remains in place as the virus is still in the community, the following advice is advised:

Isolate if you are symptomatic (even if you are fully vaccinated and boosted) or if you are diagnosed with Covid-19

Complete your primary and booster programme of vaccination

Continue to manage risk for yourself and others who are more vulnerable. You can do this by wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds as well as maintaining basic hand and respiratory hygiene