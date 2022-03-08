Search

New HSE campaign urging public to test private drinking water for infections

HSE ask Limerick people to test their private well water to avoid illness from contamination

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A NEW campaign has been launched to protect the public from contaminated private drinking water supplies in Limerick.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West and the HSE Environmental Health Service have launched the joint awareness campaign.

It hopes to encourage people to test and treat their private well water in order to reduce the risk of serious illness from drinking contaminated or poor-quality water.

Well owners can avail of grants from their local authorities for treatment, rehabilitation, and the new construction of private wells.

Verotoxigenic E. Coli (VTEC), also known as STEC (Shiga toxin-producing E.coli), are bacteria that can cause stomach pains and diarrhoea sometimes streaked with blood. VTEC occurs more frequently during spring and late summer.

The Mid-West region (Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary) has one of the highest rates of VTEC in Ireland, and Ireland has one of the highest rates in Europe.

Farm animals, especially cattle, carry VTEC in their bowels.

Infection can be acquired through contact with farm animals or their environment, from eating unwashed or undercooked contaminated food, from drinking water from contaminated wells, and from contact with people infected with VTEC such as in household or childcare settings where there is nappy changing or shared toilet facilities.

Cryptosporidium is a parasitic disease mainly found in the faeces of animals.

Infection mainly occurs through contact with farm animals or their environment or when people drink water contaminated with animal faeces or touch contaminated objects and then touch their mouths before washing their hands.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach pains, and headaches. It may cause outbreaks of gastroenteritis and can have long-lasting effects on those with weak immune systems.

The Mid-West has also one of the highest rates of Cryptosporidium in Ireland.

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Mid-West explained that if your private well water is not treated, the water you are drinking could be contaminated and cause illness.

“This can be prevented by ensuring adequate treatment of private well water,” Dr Fitzgerald added.

