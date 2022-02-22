Search

22 Feb 2022

Immunocompromised advised to get fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine

THE IMMUNOCOMPROMISED are being encouraged to avail of an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 

The Department of Public Health Mid-West, the UL Hospitals Group, and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare have come together to encourage those in this group to receive an additional dose. 

While case numbers have gone down, community transmission is expected to remain high as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

People who are immunocompromised who have already had their additional (third) dose, and who are due for a booster, are being sent a HSE text message notification to book an appointment via hse.ie/book.

You are not considered fully-vaccinated if you are immunocompromised and have not received an additional dose.

This dose can be given at a HSE community vaccine centre, hospital if you are an inpatient, or a GP. 

The additional dose for the immunocompromised has been recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and approved by the Europeans Medicines Agency (EMA).

Nora Barry, UL Hospitals Group, Operations Manager of the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres urged people who are immunocompromised to attend for booster doses, especially at a time when pandemic restrictions are being relaxed.

She said: "All our vaccination centres are hosting walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which are particularly important for those who are immunocompromised and remain vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

"Check the times on the HSE website, and please remember that if you're eligible for a booster, you may attend a walk-in clinic at any of the vaccination centres, regardless of your county of residence."

