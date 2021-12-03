Search

03 Dec 2021

Limerick lads donate goodie bags to Children's Ark at University Hospital Limerick

Limerick lads make donation to local children's hospital

David Walsh, Patrick McCarthy, Stephen Ryan-Doyle, Orlaith (Children’s Ark), Kris (Children’s Ark) and Adam Kinsella.

A GROUP of County Limerick lads have donated 200 goodie bags to the Children’s Ark paediatric unit at University Hospital Limerick just in time for Christmas.

The 100 sweet treat bags and 100 toy bags were put together by the team of volunteers behind the newly-registered charity, Let’s Fund It.

Staff at the paediatric unit hope also hope to distribute some of the goodie bags to children attending the Emergency Department at UHL.

Chairperson of Let's Fund it, Stephen Ryan-Doyle said: “This donation is our way of letting all the children attending the ward and the staff know that we are thinking of them.”

Let’s Fund It was founded by four friends, Stephen Ryan-Doyle, David Walsh, Adam Kinsella & Joseph Guerin.

Limerick friends set up new charity based on honesty and trust

The inspiration for the charity came from a desire by these friends to help local Irish charities and charity service-users in a practical and transparent way.

In 2019, the four friends started putting a portion of their monthly income into a bank account and allowing it to build up.

Once there was enough in the account, Let’s Fund It would reach out to charities to see how they could help.

The County Limerick lads have also donated 150 goodie bags and a selection of sweets and biscuits to St. Munchin’s Community Centre in aid of their Seniors Christmas party.

“The goodie bags will help spread Christmas cheer during these difficult times,” they said.

Irish charities can contact Let’s Fund It with requests, with the new charity eager to respond to any public appeals in Limerick or further afield.

