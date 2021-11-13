Face-to-face appointments to resume at Mid-Western Cancer Support Centre

UL Hospitals has announced the Mid-Western Cancer Information and Support Centre at UHL will resume face-to-face appointments from Monday - for the first time since March 2020.

A wide range of face-to-face supports which had been curtailed during the pandemic, including counselling and relaxation therapies, will be available between 9am and 1pm with safety precautions in place for the protection of all patients and staff.

Dr Denis O’Keeffe, Consultant Haematologist and Director of Cancer Services for UL Hospitals Group, says the partial re-opening of the Mid-West Cancer Support Centre is long-awaited and very welcome.

“In making this partial re-opening, we are, of course, keenly aware of the concerns and risks due to the continued high community transmission of Covid-19. We are proceeding on a half-day, Monday to Friday basis, and will watch the situation closely over the coming weeks,” he said.

“These are very important services for cancer patients and their loved ones, which would have been greatly missed by patients over the past year-and-a-half. We are very pleased to be able to reopen on a partial basis from next Monday,” Dr O’Keeffe added.

UL Hospitals says the plan is to fully re-open the centre in January 2022.

Operating at the UHL campus in Dooradoyle, the Mid-Western Cancer Information & Support Centre provides services and practical information and emotional support for anyone affected by cancer – including patients, their families and friends.

It is supported by the Mid-Western Hospitals Development Trust, University Hospital Limerick, and the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation, and is affiliated to the Irish Cancer Society.

For more contact 061-485163 to arrange an appointment, or visit the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation website.