Limerick University highlighting resilience for Mental Health Week

LIMERICK'S newest University is promoting positive mental health services on campus for students as part of Mental Health Week.

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, Moylish Campus has launched a new E-Bibliotherapy series as part of a week of events signposting supports for staff and students.

The term bibliotherapy refers to the use of books for therapeutic and self-help purposes.

Noreen Keane, Head of Counselling at TUS Midwest highlighted that the first series in the newly launched E-Bibliotherapy would concentrate on the theme of resilience.

"Bibliotherapies are commonly used by mental health professionals to support clients with a range of mental health difficulties.”

This electronic bibliotherapy, compiled by Laura Trihy, Assistant Psychologist Student Counselling Service, includes podcasts, books, websites and useful apps to help staff and students foster resilience in their personal and academic life.

Among the events taking place at TUS, to coincide with International Mental Health Week, was a livestream Q&A with Blindboy on Monday.

The satirist, podcaster and mental health advocate addressed students’ questions and concerns in his own unique style during the online streaming event. A number of workshops and presentations on the main topic of the week “resilience” have also been scheduled.

Speaking at the launch of Mental Health Week, TUS President, Professor Cunnane said the challenges of the last year and a half have amplified the need for mental health supports.

“We all meet bumps on the road during our academic and professional lives. Resilience is the ability to respond to these difficult situations, not about trying to overcome on our own.

“Resilience is about reaching out and taking advantage of the services provided here at TUS when needed,” he said.

Access to the E-bibliotherapy service can be found here, by emailing counselling@tus.ie or by calling 061 293129.